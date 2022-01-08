Sharjah (Union)

Salem Yousef Al Qaseer, Chairman of the Labor Standards Development Authority in Sharjah, in the presence of Issa Hilal, Chairman of the Sharjah Sports Council, inaugurated the activities of the fifth session of the Sharjah Labor Sports Championship, on the sports fields in Sharjah National Park, which will last for three months until 25 March 2022.

The competitions will be held between labor teams in five sports, with the participation of 1,400 players distributed among 97 teams, including 35 football teams, 15 basketball teams, cricket 25 teams, volleyball 10 teams, and hockey 12 teams.

The teams will be divided into groups and the first and second from each group will be chosen to play in the final rounds. Like the previous tournaments, the fifth tournament will witness a packed closing ceremony, during which the winning teams will be honored with cash prizes and in-kind gifts amounting to 250 thousand dirhams.

The results of the first week of football matches were as follows, in Group A, the defending champion in the last tournament, Fast team, defeated Al-Taher team 3-0, while Admiras defeated Julfar, 3-1, in Group B, the runner-up tied for the championship. Past the National Paint team with Al-Hajjal Insurance team 1-1, and Scanova’s team defeated Eberico 3-0. In Group C, the Sharjah Police team defeated the Social Services team 3-0, and the RBM team drew with the Al-Nusour team without goals. In Group D, Pasta Zone defeated FC Challenger 2-0.