A young engineer was exposed to a fall accident from a wooden bridge inside the work site, as a result of the company’s negligence in providing the conditions for industrial security and the necessary precautions. 140 thousand dirhams.

In detail, an engineer filed a lawsuit against a contracting company, in which he demanded to present it to the forensic doctor and oblige it to pay him two million dirhams, including the penal blood money and material and moral damages. The bridge was not properly installed and broke, causing its imbalance and falling from a height of three meters from the ground, as a result of which he sustained serious injuries. The company was penally convicted and obligated to pay 60,000 dirhams to the government of justice.

He pointed out that as a result of the accident, he had a permanent disability and a 30% deficit of the original ability of the spine, in addition to sporadic physical injuries, persistent pains and aches with him, reduced spinal movement and inability to carry weights, in addition to his sexual weakness; What made him lose the ability to marry and have children, his inability to sit or walk long distances, and his feeling of severe pain in the back and neck area, pointing out that at the time of the accident he was 32 years old and working as a site engineer and his work became an office, in addition to the moral damages of severe sadness, depression and pain morale.

The court stated in the ruling’s rationale that what is proven from reading the penal ruling is the company’s conviction for not providing the conditions for industrial security in the workplace and for not providing the necessary reserves to protect workers, and obligating it to pay the plaintiff 60,000 dirhams, a government that has done justice for the damages he sustained, which is the cornerstone of the error. The defendant accepted and proved definitively, and this error was the reason for the damage to the plaintiff, and the illegal act on the basis of which the criminal case was filed was the same on which the civil lawsuit was filed.

The court indicated that the plaintiff filed his lawsuit to complete the material and moral compensation he sustained, and the report of the forensic doctor delegated by the court showed that his condition was stabilized with motor complications in the back without evidence of neurological complications, and there was no medical evidence about the causal relationship between sexual complications and the initial injury, nor He needs surgeries in the future, but he needs physical therapy every period to ensure that his condition does not worsen, and he cannot do any work that requires high physical effort, such as long walking, running, jumping and bending the back.

The court ruled to obligate the defendant to pay the plaintiff a material and moral compensation of 80,000 dirhams, and the interest at the rate of 4% annually from the date of the judgment becoming final and not exceeding the amount awarded, and obligating her to pay expenses and fees.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

