Dubai Municipality has allocated an integrated rescue crew to serve the public beaches in the Emirate of Dubai, consisting of 140 individuals, distributed as follows: 124 highly qualified lifeguards, 12 supervisors, in addition to assistant managers supervised by one operations manager, equipped with the latest equipment, beach bikes and safety equipment. .

Crew members are located along the public beaches of the emirate, namely: Khor Al Mamzar Beach, Al Mamzar Corniche, Jumeirah 1, 2, and 3, Umm Suqeim 1 and 2, Al Shorouk, Al Sufouh, and Jebel Ali, where Dubai Municipality is keen to ensure all safety standards for Dubai beachgoers. Which is one of the best tourist attractions, providing them with a unique experience with the highest levels of safety, comfort and luxury.

The director of the Public Beaches and Water Canals Department in Dubai Municipality, Eng. Ibrahim Mohammed Juma, said that the municipality provides rescue teams along the public beaches in the Emirate of Dubai, as it works to follow up and monitor the activities that take place on the beaches from sunrise to sunset, and around the clock within the beaches. The announced night swimming, to ensure the safety of its pioneers, and to maintain the highest levels of safety that enhance their experience and ensure their safety.

He stressed that the municipality seeks, through the services it provides, to achieve the best levels of well-being and quality of life, in a way that establishes the attractiveness of tourist sites in the emirate.

He added that all rescue crew members on the shores of Dubai are highly qualified and trained, as they periodically undergo the highest levels of training in intensive rescue operations. They are also equipped with the latest rescue devices and equipment, which ensure the safety and security of visitors, such as: first aid equipment, beach bikes, and wireless communication devices for rapid response to any emergency, enabling them to perform their work to the fullest, and assist in public safety and prevent drowning and injuries on the beaches. .

Dubai Municipality provides guiding boards showing safety instructions for beachgoers, in addition to a system of warning flags for swimming, which includes: The red flag, indicating that swimming in this area is prohibited. and the yellow flag, which alerts individuals to swim with caution. And the purple flag, which states that swimming is permitted with the presence of marine creatures.