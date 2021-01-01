Biden wants to make Buttigieg Minister of Transport
The future US President Joe Biden wants to deal with the up and coming party newcomer Pete Buttigieg bring a former Democratic competitor from the presidential race into his cabinet. Biden plans to make the 38-year-old Buttigieg Minister of Transport, as his team announced on Tuesday evening (local time). Accordingly, Buttigieg would be – if he is confirmed for the office – the first openly gay federal minister in the history of the country.
Buttigieg caused a sensation in the Democratic presidential primaries. Months earlier he had been largely unknown at the national level, but then Buttigieg worked his way up to the top of the internal party applicants in surveys and gained enormously in profile and awareness in the course of his election campaign. After retiring from the race, he supported Biden’s candidacy.
For eight years, until the end of 2019, Buttigieg was Mayor of South Bend, a city of 100,000 in the US state of Indiana. He studied at renowned universities and worked as a management consultant at McKinsey before moving into politics. Buttigieg was also in the Navy. In 2014 he left his job as mayor for a seven-month assignment in Afghanistan. In addition to English, Buttigieg speaks seven other languages: French, Spanish, Italian, Maltese, Norwegian, Dari and Arabic – although not all of them are fluent.
The fact that he is now to move directly to a ministerial office after the post in South Bend is a steep climb. It comes as no surprise, however, that Buttigieg should take on a prominent position. Recently, there was more speculation about which office could be assigned to him
With the Ministry of Transport he is now scheduled for a department that is not one of the most prestigious. In view of the expected major investments in infrastructure, the ministry is likely to be of some importance during Biden’s tenure – So there is plenty of room for Buttigieg to further distinguish itself.
Biden said the department has some of the administration’s most ambitious projects planned. He trusted that Buttigieg would approach this work with decency and a bold vision. Buttigieg wrote in a tweet that he was honored.
CNN also reported that Biden, citing unnamed sources for the Department of Energy, former Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm, provided. He wants to appoint the ex-head of the EPA environmental agency, Gina McCarthy, as the chief coordinator for the climate issue. There was initially no confirmation for this.
Biden had promised to form the most diverse cabinet of all time. Among other things, he announced that he would put a woman at the helm of the Treasury for the first time and make an African American head of the Pentagon for the first time. (dpa)
Leave a Reply