Biden wants to make Buttigieg Minister of Transport

The future US President Joe Biden wants to deal with the up and coming party newcomer Pete Buttigieg bring a former Democratic competitor from the presidential race into his cabinet. Biden plans to make the 38-year-old Buttigieg Minister of Transport, as his team announced on Tuesday evening (local time). Accordingly, Buttigieg would be – if he is confirmed for the office – the first openly gay federal minister in the history of the country.

Buttigieg caused a sensation in the Democratic presidential primaries. Months earlier he had been largely unknown at the national level, but then Buttigieg worked his way up to the top of the internal party applicants in surveys and gained enormously in profile and awareness in the course of his election campaign. After retiring from the race, he supported Biden’s candidacy.

For eight years, until the end of 2019, Buttigieg was Mayor of South Bend, a city of 100,000 in the US state of Indiana. He studied at renowned universities and worked as a management consultant at McKinsey before moving into politics. Buttigieg was also in the Navy. In 2014 he left his job as mayor for a seven-month assignment in Afghanistan. In addition to English, Buttigieg speaks seven other languages: French, Spanish, Italian, Maltese, Norwegian, Dari and Arabic – although not all of them are fluent.

The fact that he is now to move directly to a ministerial office after the post in South Bend is a steep climb. It comes as no surprise, however, that Buttigieg should take on a prominent position. Recently, there was more speculation about which office could be assigned to him