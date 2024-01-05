Jobs are at risk again at VDL, but this time not at Nedcar.

After a turbulent 2023 and a mass layoff, 'calm' has somewhat returned to VDL Nedcar in Born. The Dutch car factory is entering 2024 with the remaining employees in good spirits. Not all industries within VDL start the new year positively.

VDL Castings jobs

Things are not going so well at VDL Castings in Hoensbroek, Limburg. There are 140 jobs at risk because the company stops a business unit. VDL Castings is a factory where, among other things, cast iron products for trucks, for example, are made. The part where she will put cast iron products.

As a result, 140 employees will probably have to look for a new job. VDL says it will help the affected employees find a new job. In some cases this may be possible within the VDL Groep itself, so that they do not end up on the street. It is not inconceivable that this will happen to some employees.

VDL has pulled the plug on supplying cast iron products because significant investments were required. Thanks to strict environmental requirements, things had to be more sustainable. VDL looked at the financial picture and quitting turned out to be better in the long term than pumping money into new investments.

It is not yet known what kind of new job employees can expect within VDL. Will they be able to work at VDL Nedcar in the long term? The ambition at Nedcar is great and they hope to grow to 5,000 employees in the long term or perhaps more.

