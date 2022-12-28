The National Police has dismantled a gang that was dedicated to defrauding defaulters who contacted the network by telephone to be deleted, precisely, from the lists of bad payers in which they were registered, even after having paid their debts. The organization, based in Colombia and Spain, advertised “aggressively” in well-known search engines, where it gave a premium rate phone number to materialize the scam. The victim called and, on the other side of the line, some operators instructed to lengthen communications kept the line open “unjustifiably” to let time pass and bill irregularly, at a rate of 1.57 euros per minute. Thus, at least 140 victims were bitten, some with calls that cost 200 euros. It is estimated that the economic damage caused exceeds six million euros.

The operation, in which 17 people have been arrested, began three years ago now, after the launch of an aggressive campaign on the Internet of “business networks dedicated to advertising fraudulent services for the management of rights of Access, Rectification, Cancellation and Opposition ( ARCO) to the delinquency lists”. The police assure that the network had spent 1.5 million euros so that Google offered the fraudulent pages of the band in the first positions of the searches. Those now detained acted as intermediaries between the defaulters and Asnef (National Association of Financial Establishments), an official state entity that offers these services free of charge. In fact, thanks to the payment to the search engine, the scam websites came out better placed than the official one.

The scam was simple. If the registered in the list of delinquents called to the telephone of additional charge that is indicated, it was lost. The leaders of the band, with centers in Colombia and Spain, had distributed manuals among their operators with techniques to alarm the call. The maximum legal duration of premium rate communications is 30 minutes, with an associated cost of approximately 40 euros. In theory, the phone call should be cut off automatically after that half hour. “However, victims have been identified who have made up to 5 calls of 30 minutes, which means a damage caused to each of them of 200 euros,” says the National Police in a press release distributed this morning.

Police say they have blocked 12 bank accounts, arrested 17 people and carried out three searches in Madrid and nearby Valdemoro. Six web pages have also been closed, with which “a total stoppage of the fraudulent service has been achieved, which has prevented the number of victims from increasing”, always according to the official note.