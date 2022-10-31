Dubai (Etihad)

The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority celebrates, on November 1, the thirteenth edition of the Public Transport Day initiative, which coincides with the authority’s celebration of the seventeenth anniversary of its founding, under the slogan “Public Transport Day encourages a healthy lifestyle” #Quick_Slow down, with the aim of Encouraging residents and visitors to use mass transportation, to reach their destinations on time, and to relax during the trip.

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, stressed that the Public Transport Day initiative succeeded in achieving its desired goals, as it contributed to strengthening the role of the Emirate of Dubai in supporting efforts that contribute to improving the environment, achieving sustainable development, and encouraging residents to use Mass transportation, and raising the percentage of its users by raising their awareness of the modern mass transportation system provided by the authority, which includes the Dubai Metro, Dubai Tram, public transportation buses, marine transportation, and taxi vehicles. The number of mass transportation and joint transportation users in Dubai in 2021 reached about 461 One million passengers, at a rate of 1.3 million passengers per day, and the first half of this year witnessed a growth in the number of passengers, as the number of users reached 304.6 million passengers, an average of 1.68 million passengers per day. He said: “The public transport system in Dubai is characterized by the integration of its elements with each other, and it has become the backbone of the movement of residents in various regions of the Emirate of Dubai.

He added: The Roads and Transport Authority, under the directives of the wise leadership, since its inception, has accomplished a wide range of mega projects, the value of which has exceeded 140 billion dirhams, the most important of which is the Dubai Metro, whose length has increased after the operation of the 2020 route, to nearly 90 km, and the Dubai Tram with a length of 11 km. The Dubai Water Canal, which was completed in less than three years, and the authority has implemented a wide range of road projects, which contributed to increasing the length of the road network from 8,715 kilometers in 2006 to 18,475 kilometers in 2021, and the number of vehicle bridges and tunnels increased sixfold. From 129 bridges and tunnels in 2006 to 884 bridges and tunnels, the number of pedestrian bridges and tunnels has also quadrupled, as the number has increased from 26 pedestrian bridges and tunnels to 121 bridges and tunnels during the same period, including bridges and tunnels for the Dubai metro and tram, and the length of the cycle network has increased Aeronautics from 9 kilometers in 2006 to 502 kilometers in 2021.

smart navigation

Al Tayer indicated that the Authority is moving forward with the implementation of the Dubai strategy for smart, self-driving transportation to convert 25% of the total mobility trips in Dubai into smart, self-driving trips by 2030, as it had earlier completed the initial stage of preparing digital maps to operate a cruise vehicle. The self-driving “Origin”, in preparation for the actual launch of the service in 2023, to make Dubai the first city in the world outside the United States of America in the commercial operation of self-driving cruise vehicles, and the Authority will start operating a limited number of the self-driving cruise vehicle “Origin”, to provide taxi service And online booking service, and the number will gradually double to 4,000 vehicles by 2030.