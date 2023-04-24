Amna Al Ketbi (Dubai)

The Ministry of Community Development has received 140 requests for registration of senior citizens in the mobile unit since the beginning of the activation of the service. Home visits to senior citizens to provide primary health services, physiotherapy, social, awareness and educational services, in addition to social workers to carry out the tasks of periodic research procedures for the beneficiaries of the insurance.

The Ministry indicated that the mobile unit service is provided daily, according to a pre-prepared schedule or sometimes on demand, to meet the urgent needs of senior citizens, as no less than 7 visits are made per day, and the mobile care unit contributes to providing the psychological, social and health services needed by senior citizens. In their homes and between their families, training their families and helping them to take care of them in their homes in a healthy way, reduce the burdens of caring for the elderly, and encourage them to stick to their presence at home, in addition to providing the various devices that senior citizens need, to facilitate their movement and stay in their homes.

A treatment plan is drawn up that suits the condition of each elderly person in the vicinity of his family, as the mobile unit includes physiotherapy devices, including a mobile infrared device, and electric compressors of different sizes. It also includes devices for measuring pressure, blood sugar, body temperature checks and many basic devices for periodic check-ups for the elderly.

The Ministry offers a set of exclusive services to senior citizens, including the “Masara” card, which is a set of services and privileges, granted automatically and without request to every citizen over 60 years of age, through direct electronic linking of the “Masara” card with the Emirates ID card, and the “Fazaa” card that came Within the framework of the partnership between the Ministry of Community Development and the Social Solidarity Fund for the employees of the Ministry of Interior, “Fazaa” was provided in the first phase to all senior citizens registered in the Ministry’s database.

national policy

The Ministry of Community Development confirmed that the national policy for senior citizens launched by the ministry comes as a translation of the directives of the wise leadership within the framework of commitment to achieving the goals of the UAE Centennial 2071, which are based on seven main axes: health care, community communication and active life, investing energies and civic participation, infrastructure and transportation. , financial stability, security and safety, and the future quality of life, all of which aim to improve the services provided to senior citizens.

A request to benefit from the services of the mobile unit can be submitted through the Ministry’s website, or by contacting the Senior Citizens Happiness Center in the Emirate of Ajman. To train the family of a senior citizen and help them take care of him in his home in a healthy and sound way, and to provide the various devices that senior citizens need to facilitate the movement of the person and his residence in his home, and to reduce the burdens of caring for senior citizens on the family.