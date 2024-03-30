14 years since the “Affordable Care Act”
Paul Krugman
Recently marked the 14th anniversary of the enactment of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, also known as the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare — though many of the law's provisions did not take effect until 2014. During its early years, Obamacare is the subject of intense criticism from both the left and the right. In fact, right-wing politicians are still saying the same things they said a decade ago, claiming that their predictions of failure have not been refuted by events.
But Obamacare survived, greatly expanding health insurance coverage without collapsing the budget. While critics on the left complain that it has not provided truly universal health care, which it has not. But he achieved a lot and became very popular.
But why did Obamacare work the way it did? In fact, the criticisms directed at “Obamacare” from the left are valid. So if your goal is to give people access to health care, why not give them access to it, by creating a single payment system in which the government pays the bills? In fact, this is what we did for seniors when Medicare was created in the 1960s. But the Affordable Care Act created a complex system in which people must buy their own health insurance, although the government often bears the bulk of the costs. Then the complexity of the system, in addition to the fact that important parts of it are run by state governments, some of which are controlled by conservatives who want Obamacare to fail, means that many people are not benefiting from the program as it is supposed to: 8 percent of the US population is still Without insurance, although this is much better than the situation that prevailed before the “Cheap Health Insurance Law.” But, why didn't we go to a single payment system? The reason is: politics. It was not just a matter of buying the insurance sector by keeping it at the heart of American health care, even if that was part of it.
More important, in my view, is the perceived need to avoid upsetting Americans who are happy with their existing health coverage, most of whom obtain health insurance through the operator. Instead of reforming the entire health insurance system, Obamacare sought to fill the holes in our system by adding new things, and in particular tried to create a labor market in which individuals who were not covered by health insurance by their employers could find cheap health insurance. Many expected this effort to fail, especially from the right. I don't want to go into too much detail here, but the Affordable Care Act prevented insurance companies from denying coverage or charging higher premiums to people with pre-existing medical conditions.
This type of regulation can cause a “death spiral”: too few healthy people buy health insurance, so the risk pool gets worse, leading to higher premiums, which excludes more relatively healthy people. And so on. Initially, the Affordable Care Act included a “mandate” — a penalty on Americans without insurance — but it is unclear how effective the insurance mandate would be at all, and Republicans repealed the penalty in 2017. However, Obamacare did not collapse. Why didn't he collapse? Here's how I put it in a nutshell: Obamacare worked in practice like the ultimate single-payer system — and such systems are not subject to a “death spiral.” Shortly after taking office in 2017, Donald Trump said the best thing politically was to let Obamacare explode.
Although his attempt to repeal the law failed, his administration engaged in acts of sabotage and actually tried to create a “death spiral” that would lead to the collapse of the program. But support foiled this plan. In 2019, I asked Nancy Pelosi how politicians like her interact with the smart policy wonks who created such a powerful system, and she replied, “I'm one of them.”
ObamaCare has thus defied those who predicted the program's failure. But what about the warnings that it would be unsustainably expensive? In fact, federal spending on health care is currently much lower than what the Congressional Budget Office projected before the Affordable Care Act took effect, despite the expansion of coverage. So how come that? Part of the answer is that before Obamacare took effect, America's uninsured was disproportionately made up of relatively young adults — and the health costs of young people, on average, are much lower than those of older people (who were already covered by the program). Medicare»).
Thus, covering many uninsured would not have cost much, unless the policy design had major flaws, which it did not. Moreover, the enactment of the Affordable Care Act coincided with a continuing slowdown in the growth of public health care spending. In any case, Obamacare has succeeded.
True, it did not provide universal coverage, but it provided health insurance for millions of Americans, some of whom desperately needed that safety net — and it did so without causing a budget collapse. Predictions that the “Affordable Care Act” would be impractical and unworkable were also proven wrong. At this point, arguably, the only serious threat to the program — a serious threat, after all — is political: so perhaps those who have been insisting, wrongly, that health reform will die of its own accord should simply step in and kill it off. .
*Nobel Prize-winning writer and academic in economics.
Published by special arrangement with the New York Times Service.
