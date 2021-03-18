Behind the Golden Globe 2021 for best supporting actress harvested by Jodie Foster, ‘The Mauritanian’ opens in some theaters, in addition to seeing the light on video-on-demand platforms (iTunes, Google Play, Movistar +, Orange TV, Rakuten TV, Amazon, Filmin and Vodafone), as had been announced previously. The veteran actress shines as Nancy Hollander, a lawyer who insisted on giving visibility to a controversial case, sought the truth and gave voice to the memories of Mohamedou Ould Slahi, a Mauritanian who was locked up in the notorious Guantanamo prison for fourteen years, too many, without charge or trial for being under suspicion of being an Al Quaeda terrorist.

This insane true story is the backbone of a proposal that punches the American judicial system in the eye. With five Bafta nominations, he directs Kevin Macdonald, the look behind the documentary ‘Whitney’, dedicated to the ill-fated singer. Tahar Rahim, Seen in ‘María Magdalena’ and ‘Reparar a los vivos’, he embodies the prisoner who is subjected to torture and harassment without any prior sentence. The acquaintance Benedict Cumberbatch, Shailene Woodley (‘Adrift’) and Zachary levy (‘Shazam!) Round out the main cast of a film about hopelessness and injustice.

Salahi describes in detail in his book ‘Diario de Guantanamo’ his desperate existence locked up after being detained by the United States government and accused without proof of being a terrorist. He found a trusted person, an ally, in the figure of the lawyer played by Foster. Their defense was not easy, riddled with obstacles along the way until a clear conspiracy could be glimpsed. ‘The Mauritanian’ is based on a true story to hook the viewer, with the casting work as its best asset. The starting material became a best-seller, and this bestseller so embarrassed the rulers that they decided to release the suspect in 2016, a year after the book was published.

The royal lawyer who handled the case has been present in the filming process from the beginning of the project, “with the aim of making sure that Mohamedou’s story was told and that things could potentially change.” “Maybe Guantanamo will be closed,” according to Foster. The renowned actress was in contact with Nancy Hollander to prepare the character. “I was very lucky,” he says. “I was in contact with Nancy a couple of times, once in London and once in New York before I started shooting and I got to see her apartment, her bookshelves, her lipstick and all that stuff. We talked a bit and I did a lot of research too. The lawyer attended the filming and Mohamedou was able to leave Mauritania, for the first time since he left Guantánamo, to also go to South Africa to film. It was the first time he was able to cross the border and the two protagonists in the flesh were able to be together.