The Munich (South) Court concluded that Abd al-Rahman A. The 28-year-old was guilty of attempted murder and causing serious injury, and supported the arguments of the prosecution, which considered that there was an extremist motive behind this act.

Judge Jochen Bossel said after pronouncing the verdict that “the accused did not suffer from psychological disorders and committed these acts because of his fundamentalist beliefs.”

He added, “He wanted to kill non-Muslim passengers because he considered them infidels, thus depriving them of the right to life.”

The Public Prosecution demanded that he be sentenced to life imprisonment, while the defense lawyers demanded that he be detained in a psychiatric hospital, considering that he suffers from schizophrenia.

The accused was born to Palestinian parents and grew up in a refugee camp in Syria.

After hearing the assessments of seven psychiatric experts, the court ruled out the hypothesis that the accused suffered from “paranoid schizophrenia”.

Judge Jochen Bossel noted that he “has been listening to radio broadcasts with extremist content for a long time.” He added that “as of May 2021 at the latest, he considered participating in armed combat,” noting that he was considering leaving for Syria to join an extremist group.

The attack took place on November 6, 2021, on a German high-speed train linking the cities of Passau and Nuremberg in southern Germany, and the attack injured four people, three of them seriously, which sparked fear in the country.

And this happened in a tense context in Germany, which in recent years has faced a double threat, a religious extremist and an extreme right.

The most violent terrorist attack so far on German soil took place at a Christmas market in Berlin in December 2016, and its perpetrator rammed a truck into a large number of people, killing 12 of them, and ISIS claimed responsibility for it.

In August 2020, the German judiciary ruled that an Eritrean be placed in a psychiatric hospital after killing a child by pushing him under a train, considering that he was not criminally responsible for his actions.