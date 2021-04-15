The Fujairah Court has sentenced three (Gulf) defendants to 14 years in prison, convicted of impersonating a detective, and forcibly stealing money and phones of two (Asians) on the public highway.

In detail, Khaleeji was referred in attendance, and other defendants in absentia, to the criminal court, in two separate cases of robbery and beating, impersonation of a public office, and forming gangs, in order to restrict the freedom of two people separately, on the public road, and forcibly stealing them.

In the first case, an Asiee filed a report at the police station, stating that he had been kidnapped by three (Gulf nationals).

Another victim confirmed, in a separate case, that the defendants asked him to ride with them in the car, after they accused him of being security men, took him to a remote area, searched him and extracted all his possessions, stole him, and fled.

The police forces managed to arrest one of the accused, while two defendants are still at large, and the accused was referred to the Public Prosecution Office, and from there to the Criminal Court.

The first accused admitted in the investigations that he was with the second and third defendants at night, and they were all in his vehicle, and he did not know that the second and third accused had stolen or assaulted the victim, as he saw them beating a person and restricting his freedom.

The brother of the first accused handed over the defendant’s vehicle to the competent authorities, and after examining it, it was found that the wallet of one of the two victims was present.

Before the court, the defendant denied the charges against him, saying that “the defendants who fled have asked him to connect them, and he does not know anything about the theft.”

Fujairah Court ruled the first accused in presence, and in absentia, the second and third defendants, each of whom was imprisoned for 14 years for the two crimes.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

