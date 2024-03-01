If you found a golden wrapper on a bar of chocolate that you could exchange for a car from the James Bond franchise, what would it be? Sean Connery's DB5? Or Moore's Lotus Esprit S1? Before you hand in your ticket, don't forget to check out cars like the BMW Z8 The World Is Not Enough or the Jaguar C-X75 you see above. The latter has a special story that will become even more special later this year. Sit back, grab some popcorn and find out more about the updated Jaguar C-X75 – and what designer Ian Callum has to do with it.

Fourteen years ago, Jaguar came up with the great idea to put a supercar into production. To get into the momentum of hybrid supercars, Jaguar built a concept car called the C-X75. It was going to be a hybrid with gas turbines that would charge the batteries, but production was ultimately abandoned. It didn't seem to get any further than a concept dream – until 007 came along.

The Jaguar C-X75 on the silver screen

For the Bond film Spectre the Jaguar C-X75 was used (with varying degrees of success) by the villain in the film, Mr. Hinx. The film did not use a complicated hybrid system, but a supercharged V8 with dry sump lubrication. Williams – from the F1 team – was allowed to build the stunt cars and used a space frame chassis and suspension from rallying.

Callum makes the Jaguar C-X75 street legal

Williams built five stunt cars, four of which survived the filming. One of those four Jags is now returning to its designer, Ian Callum. He was Jaguar's chief designer at the time. Now Callum has his own company where he builds creations such as the Vanquish 25 and Callum Skye. For a new project, Callum has been asked to convert one of the C-X75 stunt cars for a special (very wealthy) customer.

Callum says that this Jaguar C-X75 has been 'completely revised'. For example, the exhaust and the engine, as well as the glass, have been addressed. The carbon fiber body is completely new and repainted in a shimmering orange color. It is not known what the customer pays for the only street-legal Jaguar C-X75 in the world. The car should be ready soon: on April 21, Ian Callum will present the street-legal Jaguar C-X75 during the Bicester Scramble in England.