Luis Teschner

A post circulated on social media about a father anonymously leaving scathing reviews for his son’s book. can this be real

Kassel – There is hardly another place where the motto “There is nothing that does not exist” applies as much as on the Internet. Likewise, there are few places where more lies and fabricated stories are spread. In between is a story shared on Reddit and Instagram recently went viral.

A 14-year-old boy writes and publishes a book. The father, obviously driven by jealousy, anonymously leaves numerous bad reviews on the Amazon site where the book is sold so that the son doesn’t take off and “keep a cool head”. Then the son breaks down and does not want to publish any more works.

Now the father asks on Reddit if his behavior was appropriate or if he was “the asshole”. The reactions online are clear: This raven father is “jealous”.

Reddit viral post: Dad writes scathing reviews of his own son’s book

This story was posted on a popular Reddit forum called “Am I the Asshole?”, where users judge controversial actions and decide who was wrong in the situation. In this case, the verdict is very clear: the father is to blame. So clear that many doubt the authenticity of the story and a user writes: “Please don’t be real, please don’t be real, please don’t be real.”

Others feel sorry for the son who has to suffer from his father’s unfulfilled dreams and tell their own stories in which similar things happen. Although the authenticity can of course be doubted again, one thing can be said: the story moves people and hits a nerve.

Psychotherapist: “People are group animals, you can get angry together.”

In order to get a professional perspective on the subject, IPPEN.MEDIA spoke to child and adolescent psychotherapist Ariadne Sartorius. She quickly questions not only the father’s motives, but also those of the person who may have dreamed up the story.

“Perhaps because it is so easy to distinguish between good and evil. That’s quite obvious, a father isn’t allowed to do something like that. It’s so easy to come to a decision. Man is a group animal, you can get angry together. That’s actually nicer than being angry alone,” explained Sartorius.

Anonymous reviews by the jealous father could also serve to “protect the child”.

Nevertheless, it could just as well be a real story, and Sartorius does not rule out that the father actually exists: “I know from experience that I give everything.” Then the question arises as to what goes on in the head of such a person.

Sartorius sees many possible motives: “If he means well, then he will want people to have to endure criticism. Reasons may also be a fear of publicity or protection of the child. There could also be mean motives behind it: resentment, jealousy.”

In any case, the father relies on different values ​​than a mother who brings up her child without any scolding.

Son gets nasty reviews from his dad for his book – if it’s real

Of course, if the story is real, the one who suffers in the situation is the son. “For a child, that means big question marks and disappointment,” Sartorius knows. “I hope that he gives his father a lot of steam and learns to assert himself.”

Meanwhile, a Reddit user has a theory as to why the story might be real: Because the post and account have since been deleted, he suspects: “It seems like a reaction from someone who is angry because they sought approval and did not find it Has.”

There will probably never be an absolution regarding the authenticity of the story. Instead, the post shows in an impressive way what is causing a sensation on the internet and how little counts in the end whether stories are just made up or not. (loud)

