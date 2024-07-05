Home page World

From: Sandra Sporer

On Thursday, Aydin Brown left the cruise ship “Caribbean Princess” in Rostock. After that, his trail went cold. Where is the teenager now?

Rostock – Aydin Brown (14) was traveling with his grandmother on the cruise ship “Caribbean Princess”. However, the couple’s vacation took a tragic turn in the Baltic Sea city of Rostock. According to police reports, the boy is said to have disembarked from the ship on Thursday morning (July 4) at around 7 a.m. It is unclear where he went and where he is currently.

The police have launched a search and are hoping for information from the public. It is the second mysterious Missing person case on the Baltic Sea within a few days.

Teenager leaves cruise ship in Baltic Sea and has been missing ever since

In the case of Aydin Brown, the ship left as planned in the evening and continued its journey. Without the missing 14-year-old. His grandmother also remained on site, as the ndr reported. Aydin’s mother is also on her way to Germany, the broadcaster added.

Meanwhile, the police are trying to find the missing teenager as quickly as possible. To do this, relatives are being questioned and surveillance camera videos are being analyzed, a police spokeswoman for the Baltic Sea NewspaperWe are also following up on tips from witnesses and are using sniffer dogs in the area of ​​the Baltic Sea resort.

One detail that could potentially complicate the search is that the 14-year-old is said to have “slight autistic traits.” This is reminiscent of the Arian case, which recently came to a tragic end.

14-year-old disappears from cruise ship – police ask for information

The police are asking the public to contact them with information about Aydin’s whereabouts. This can be done at the Rostock-Lichtenhagen police station on 0381-77070 or at any other police station. Information can also be provided by calling 110 or via the Online Watch on the website of the Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania State Police.

Aydin Brown is 1.75 meters tall and has long, dark hair. At the time of his disappearance, he was said to have been wearing a dark jacket and dark pants.