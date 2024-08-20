Genoa – The 14-year-old boy living in Genoa was discharged today, August 20 stabbed last week in Sori by a thirteen year old. After abdominal surgery and stitches to two other wounds, the young man was able to return home with his mother. The attacker, who is not punishable by Italian law as he is 13 years old, was entrusted to his mother, who lives in Recco.

“We are following the boy with our social services – said the mayor of Recco Carlo Gandolfo -. We are waiting for the provisions of the Juvenile Court to set up an assistance program”. For their part, the Carabinieri of the Pieve Ligure station competent for the territory are waiting for the decree of non-imputability of the boy to close the investigation.