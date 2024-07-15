In the St. Petersburg village of Pargolovo, a 14-year-old schoolgirl was brutally beaten in a vacant lot

This became known "Fontanka".

According to the Russian publication, the girl explained that she was attacked by teenage acquaintances. The minor was taken to the children’s clinic of the Vyborg district of St. Petersburg with multiple bruises on her head and body.

According to preliminary information, the offenders filmed the abuse of the schoolgirl on video. After receiving medical assistance, the teenager was released.

The police have launched an investigation and are currently establishing the identities of the perpetrators and the circumstances of the incident.

