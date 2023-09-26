Home page World

The six-year-old was found at this point in Pragsdorf with serious stab wounds. © Bernd Wüstneck/dpa

The violent death of a six-year-old shocked a small village in Mecklenburg for days. Now a 14-year-old has been arrested. People in the village are relieved – but also at a loss as to the motive.

Pragsdorf/Neubrandenburg – Olaf Hildebrandt has never had a case like this. The experienced 57-year-old head of the homicide squad in Neubrandenburg was very shocked when he spoke about the violent death of six-year-old Joel from Pragsdorf.

The child was “killed with great brutality” on September 14th, describes Hildebrandt. He speaks of “blunt and sharp violence.” The boy was stabbed. The 14-year-old suspect’s motive is still unclear.

The news of the arrest of the young person, whose family also lives in Pragsdorf, first brought relief to the villagers, then raised new questions. “What goes on in a person’s mind to kill a six-year-old?” said Pragsdorf’s mayor Ralf Opitz.

Suspect in custody

The 14-year-old German was arrested on Tuesday morning in the family’s apartment in Pragsdorf. Apparently he no longer went to school. Shortly afterwards he was taken into custody on suspicion of manslaughter. When he was brought before the magistrate, the 14-year-old – as before – did not provide any information on the advice of his lawyer. However, the judge confirmed the “strong suspicion” as a spokeswoman for the district court said.

The six-year-old went to the village to play with two siblings on September 14th, where they met the 14-year-old, said investigator Olaf Hildebrandt. Everyone knew each other from the village environment. Joel’s siblings went home, leaving only the six-year-old and the 14-year-old.

“The location was probably a crime scene”

When the boy, who was considered reliable, did not come home at the agreed time, his parents reported him missing. In the evening he was found by firefighters in a hedge at the football field with serious stab wounds. He lay unconscious in a hiding place that the children had built there. “The place where it was found was probably also the crime scene,” said the chief investigator. All attempts to revive the seriously injured boy were unsuccessful.

A police officer secures the cordoned-off site at Lake Pragsdorf. © Bernd Wüstneck/dpa

The police immediately searched for the murder weapon, a knife. Investigators had already noticed the suspect back then. The police became aware that he had previously been noticed by his aggressive behavior towards children in the area. However, a search of the family’s apartment for the murder weapon did not produce the necessary evidence. The knife was later found in a bush.

Now forensic investigations by the State Criminal Police Office have led to a breakthrough, as Senior Public Prosecutor Tim Wischmann said. Mixed DNA traces were found on the handle of the knife, which could be assigned to the victim and the suspect. The 14-year-old had previously made himself suspicious because it became clear that he was the last person who had seen Joel alive at the football field and then became entangled in contradictions during questioning, it was said.

Mayor appears relieved

That was enough for the district court: it issued the arrest warrant. “This is not a given for a 14-year-old,” said the senior public prosecutor. The young person was taken to the juvenile detention center in Neustrelitz.

Pragsdorf’s mayor Ralf Opitz was happy about the success of the investigation. “This is initially a relief for all residents, but questions remain,” he said. There are mourning candles and stuffed animals in two places in town to commemorate the person who was killed.

For the police, the operation is not over yet. “We will have an increased presence in the village,” said Police Chief Thomas Dabel. They want to help calm things down. The investigative work continues for the public prosecutor’s office. The suspect should still be psychologically assessed. This also depends on whether the act still has to be classified as murder. But one also hopes that the 14-year-old will talk on his own. dpa