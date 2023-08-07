EA 14-year-old on trial on suspicion of the treacherous murder of a teenage boy may have had an accomplice. There are “indications that another young person may have been present or involved in the act,” said the spokeswoman for the Hanover public prosecutor’s office, Kathrin Söfker, on Monday. According to information from the German Press Agency, the accused spoke about a possible other participant in the process. The process is not public. The “Bild” newspaper had previously reported.

The public prosecutor’s office has started the investigation parallel to the process, as the spokeswoman said. It was initially unclear whether the other young person was at the scene of the crime or had planned the crime.

So far, investigators had assumed that the accused committed the crime alone. No other person was mentioned in previous interrogations. He was charged with murder by stealth and attempted extortion. The 14-year-old had largely admitted the crime. Because he is still a minor, the proceedings are closed to the public (Ref.: 31 KLs 8/23). The public prosecutor accuses the teenager of tying up his classmate and killing him with stones. According to the juvenile criminal law, he faces a prison sentence of up to ten years.

The verdict is due at the end of August

The body of the killed classmate was found at the end of January after a large-scale search on the wasteland of an old garden center on the outskirts of a village near Wunstorf. The boy had not returned from a date with the schoolmate the night before and had been reported missing. Both attended the Evangelical Integrated Comprehensive School in Wunstorf, but belonged to different school classes.

The accused is being held in custody at the Hamelin Juvenile Institution. A total of seven days of negotiations are scheduled until August 28th.