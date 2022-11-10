Luca Marengoni would have turned suddenly, not realizing the dangerous proximity of the oncoming tram

They are all still in shock at what happened in the early hours of the morning of last November 8 in via Tito Livio in Milan. Luca Marengoni, a 14-year-old student, was hit by a tram as he reached his high school on a bicycle. Some testimonies helped to better understand the exact dynamics of the accident.

A devastating tragedywhich destroyed a family and strongly shaken an entire city, that of Milan.

Luca, 14 year old student of the Albert Einstein high school in Milan, like every morning he left his home in the Città Studi district and pedaling was to reach his institute, in via Einstein, a side street of via Tito Livio.

Arrived a few hundred meters from the school is unfortunately the irreparable happened. While he was crossing the rails of the city tram on his bike, the latter hit him in full and crushed him, causing his death practically instantaneous.

The timely arrival of the rescuers on the spot is unfortunately not served no purpose and all those present were shocked by the chilling scene they had witnessed.

The dynamics of the accident by Luca Marangoni

Thanks just to testimonials of those who were in that area, investigators are trying to reconstruct the exact one dynamic of what happened.

It would seem that the boy, who was with a friend of his, was cycling on via Tito Livio and that when he arrived near the cemented crossing, he suddenly turned.

The tram driver tried to ring and pull the brakes of the vehicle, but the space available was not enough to stop in time.

The same driver, a 55-year-old man, had a sickness as soon as the misfortune happened. She literally saw a little boy die under her eyes and passed out several times.

Now the Milan Public Prosecutor’s Office has opened a investigation file for manslaughter, even as a guarantee for the tram driver himself.

THE residents in the area have meanwhile underlined the danger of that road section.

The mayor of Milan Beppe Sala has meanwhile expressed his condolences for the family of Luca Marengoni and immediately announced that a day of city ​​mourning throughout the municipal area.