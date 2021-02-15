In the Colombian city of Bogotá, a 14-year-old girl with a machete put two armed robbers to flight. This is reported by the Daily Mail.

The incident was filmed by security cameras installed at the store. Two intruders stormed into the store when its owner, Nidia Buenaventura, was counting money at the cash register. Next to her sat her daughters, including 14-year-old Alejandra Peréz and a pet dog.

When one of the robbers tried to open the barred checkout door, Perez grabbed a machete and rushed at them with her mother. “This was not the first or the second time, so I already thought that if this happened again, I would take a machete and hit them,” she explained later.

One of the men tried to grab the machete from the girl, but failed. Then he fired his pistol and started to run. Both intruders jumped out of the store, jumped on a moped and disappeared. Buenaventura was slightly wounded.

In 2018, it was reported that a resident of the Brazilian city of Manaus, Amazonas, detained a robber who attacked her. The girl used a painful technique to press him to the asphalt and held him for 20 minutes until the police arrived.