Trani, a 14-year-old found dead at home by her mother: her private life and elements useful for the investigation are being investigated

A truly heartbreaking episode occurred on Monday 28 November. A mother returned home from work to find her daughter 14 years old now deceased inside the house. The investigators have started the investigation of the case and have chosen to open an investigation.

The intervening law enforcement agencies are trying to shed light about this heartbreaking affair, which obviously has many things to clarify. The body is a layout of the judicial authority.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place in the afternoon of Monday 28 November. Precisely in a house located in viale Europa, in the city of Trani.

The mother returned home from work and found her daughter lifeless on the floor. For this she in an obvious state of shock she ran to the local police station and has told the scene in front of you.

On seeing her in those conditions, the officers entrusted her to hospital staff, who soon intervened. However, they couldn’t do anything for the teenager, except to ascertain his own death.

From what has emerged it seems that the girl suffered from asthma. But it will be alone the autopsyexpected in these next few hours to give further answers on what really happened to her.

Investigations for the 14-year-old found lifeless at home

The agents who intervened in the house are now staying investigating on the family situation of the mother and daughter, who had moved into this new home a few months ago. They lived in a situation of great economic hardship.

Furthermore, they also discovered that the 14-year-old had done a lot in this first term of school absencesmaybe to help mom.

The body is in the hospital morgue, under seizure, for all the investigations of the case. Law enforcement agencies are also currently investigating the private life teenager and are looking for elementswhich can shed some light on what really happened.