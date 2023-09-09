Home page World

Emergency services on the premises of a school center. © Höfig/NEWS5/dpa

Terrible find in Lower Franconia: A teenager is found dead on the grounds of a school. A teenager is suspect.

Lohr am Main – A young person was found dead on the grounds of a school center in Lohr am Main in Lower Franconia on Friday afternoon. A police spokesman said. A teenage suspect was arrested around 6 p.m. “We are currently assuming a homicide,” he said. The victim was 14 years old. The police initially did not provide any information on the exact age of the suspect.

The suspect is to be brought before an investigating judge on Saturday to examine possible pre-trial detention. According to the police spokesman, another youth reported to a police station in the afternoon and stated that an acquaintance of his had killed someone else. The police then drove to the school center and found the apparently seriously injured man there.

The rescue service could only determine the death of the youth. It was initially unclear whether the victim was still alive when police arrived. An autopsy will now determine the time of death. In Bavaria it was summer vacation this Friday.

Lohr am Main is a small town with a good 15,000 inhabitants in the Lower Franconian district of Main-Spessart. According to the municipality, the tranquil little town with its historic old town full of half-timbered houses was first mentioned in a document in 1295, but is probably much older. Today the place markets itself as Snow White town; allegedly the popular fairy tale between Lohr and Bieber took place in the Spessart and Snow White was a Lohrerin. dpa