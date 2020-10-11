A 14-year-old girl was found dead in Duisburg. Her brother reported her missing. The cause of death has already been determined.

Duisburg – On Saturday one was in the basement Ruin near Duisburg one 14 year old girl reported missing dead found. She had been gone since Friday. Both officials and her family were looking for her.

Missing girl in Duisburg: 14-year-old found dead in ruins – cause of death clarified

This has been in effect since Friday, October 9th 14 year old girl in Duisburg as missing. Her 33-year-old brother had reported to the police. The officials requested sniffer dogs and a lift who should help in the search on Saturday for the 14-year-old. The family was also looking for the student, he said Police report. After the brother and his friend of the same age indicated that the girl had recently been more often near an abandoned house, she searched police also there after the missing, reported a police spokesman.

After police and family members searched for a 14-year-old schoolgirl, she was found in this house. © David Young / dpa

So she could 14 year old on Saturday afternoon in Basement of a demolished house found in Duisburg-Hochfeld and rescued by the fire brigade. The police arranged one autopsy on. Their result was available on Sunday: The cause of death was “blunt violence on the head”.

Missing girl in Duisburg: friend of the same age arrested “under urgent suspicion”

When suspect is the peer friend the 14-year-old student. He was picked up by the police in the city on Friday and driven to his parents’ home after passers-by reported a young person who appeared to be disoriented. The 14-year-old is said to have been out with her boyfriend since Friday.

When the boy was questioned about finding the body, however, he got involved in contradictions and was then on Sunday Arrested “on urgent suspicion” according to the police. On Monday, the public prosecutor wants to apply for an arrest warrant for manslaughter. (chd with dpa)

