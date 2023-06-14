The 14-year-old boy takes his sister’s life by mistake, while the father shows him the weapon, which was loaded. The blow started by taking the life of the very young girl. The man, years after that terrible day, has negotiated a sentence of less than two years, which, however, will never serve in jail. The son is not responsible.

Robert Balzaretti in 2021, he lost his daughter. It was the afternoon of 16 October when at his home in San Felice del Benaco, in the province of Brescia, his 14-year-old younger son, at the material time, shot his 15-year-old sister Viola.

The man bargained for one sentence of less than two yearsaccused of cooperation in manslaughter. His son was not responsible when the tragedy occurred, even if he was the one who shot his sister Viola.

The father’s first words to the rescuers who arrived to try to save the 15-year-old’s life were: “It’s all my fault“. An admission of guilt that hid a truly tragic story.

The 14-year-old son had shouldered one of his father’s shotguns in the man’s bedroom, pointing it towards the corridor and pulling the trigger by mistake. At that moment, his sister was passing by. The weapon, regularly held together with others, given that Roberto Balzaretti was a hunterwas loaded.

Viola attended the first year of scientific high school. Unfortunately she flew to heaven too early for a mistake that cost her dearly. Only her father went to trial: he had to make sure that the weapons were safe.

The man has negotiated a sentence. But, being less than two years old, it will be suspended. No one has ever had any doubts about the natural accident of Viola’s death. A tragedy that shook everyone and that after two years ends with the trial.