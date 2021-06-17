Mario Ruocco was originally from Sant’Egidio, in the Salerno area, but had lived for years in Modena with his parents

Dramatic news coming from Modena. Mario Ruocco, a young man of only 14 years from the small town of Sant’Egidio of Monte Albino, in the province of Salerno, died as a result of complications due to his contagion from Coronavirus. The boy had been negativized for some time, but the damage to his internal organs was too severe and he eventually gave up after 90 days of hard struggle to survive.

Mario was only 14 years old. He had lived in Modena with his family for years and was infected with the Covid-19 months ago. Despite his young age, i symptoms they had proved more devastating than expected. Heart is lungs they were put to the test and in the end they gave in. It even was negativized and he tried to fight for 90 long days. But in the end, he had to give up.

Condolences for the death of Mario Ruocco

To publicly announce the death of Mario Ruocco, he thought about it Antonio La Mura, mayor of Sant’Egidio, a small town in the Salerno area of ​​which the boy was a native. He expressed his opinion on behalf of all his fellow citizens deep pain for this totally shocking death. Here are his words, extracted from a long and moving post published on his profile Facebook:

Dear fellow citizens, a few minutes ago I learned the terrible news of the death, in Modena, of a boy of just 14 years, whose family comes from Sant’Egidio del Monte Albino.

This is the very young Mario Ruocco. Mario fell ill with Covid. He overcame the infection, fighting like a lion for 90 days, but was unable, although negativized, to overcome the dramatic consequences of the disease on internal organs.