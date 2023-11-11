A boy of only 14 years he lost his life during a sports day. Knox MacEwan was participating in a marathon organized by his school, Everglades High School in the United States.

The 14 year old boy was hit by a sudden and unexpected illness, during the race. It happened last November 4th. The paramedics present on site immediately intervened and transported him to the hospital as quickly as possible.Miramar Memorial Hospital. Unfortunately the doctors were unable to do anything to save his life, he passed away within the walls of the healthcare facility. After medical tests, it emerged that the teenager was hit by a cardiovascular arrest.

The entire school is shocked, as is Knox MacEwan’s family. They had just come out of a difficult situation, the boy’s mother had discovered she had cancer and she had fought for months, before receiving the news of his victory. She thought she had returned to living a normal life but now she has lost her 14-year-old son.

The school has provided a team of psychologists for all those students who saw their friend pass away forever, prematurely, during what should have been a fun-filled day.

The 14-year-old boy was so loved by his classmates

Knox MacEwan was a boy much loved, always available to his companions, smiling and funny. His passing broke the hearts of so many people. Numerous messages have appeared on the web in recent days, published by those who wanted to remember him and say goodbye one last time. Heartbreaking posts, accompanied by photos of him smiling, as always.

A dear family friend started a fundraiser to support his family during this difficult time. The aim is to help the 14 year old’s mum and dad with their funeral expenses and to make sure they can take a break from work, for example process mourning.