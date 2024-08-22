The sea continues to bring back terrible news, and the season is the most beautiful in some respects and the most dramatic in others that we would like to see as little as possible. The tragedy that struck Rimini today, involves a lad at just 14 years old he lost his life by drowning in the sea.

The boy was found lifeless by rescuers in the late morning, around midday this morning, near bathing establishments 91-92, in the southern area of ​​the Romagna city. It was a normal day at the beach dedicated to having fun and being in the company of friends but, unfortunately, at this very young age, the terrible news had to arrive. First the disappearance, then the sad discovery.

It all started when his companions raised the alarm after realizing that the boy was disappeared suddenly. Just before, he had wandered away from the group without anyone noticing. At first, no one had seen him again and as time passed, everyone had become more and more worried about the boy.

They were immediately spread in the area appeals via Publiphono, the loudspeaker system that broadcasts messages on the beach in Rimini, informing of the boy’s disappearance and inviting bathers to report any sightings to the competent authorities. The searches, which were immediately conducted with great commitment, lasted several minutes. Unfortunately, they ended in the worst possible way for family and friends.

A lifeguard, in fact, recovered the body of the boy from the sea and brought him to shore. Here those present tried desperately to revive him, but without obtaining any positive results. The boy was declared dead on the spot, amid the pain and despair of his friends.

According to the first reconstructionsthe 14-year-old, of Polish nationality, had arrived in Rimini with a group of peers, accompanied by some adults. The group had settled on the free beach of Lungomare Di Vittorio, but after just the first dip in the sea the young man disappeared. The Carabinieri and the Coast Guard intervened on the scene of the tragedy, cordoning off the area while awaiting the arrival of the coroner. The investigation is now in the hands of the Port Authority. Everything remains to be verified for this dramatic accident.