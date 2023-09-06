Home page World

I bet none of the following names would be legal in Germany…

People keep giving their children names you wouldn’t believe your ears. In Germany, some of these are banned and are out of the question. But in Hollywood, of course, things are quite different. Maybe it’s some kind of trend, or maybe celebrity parents-to-be need to outdo each other: but when it comes to celebrity babies, one name is more outlandish than the other. A few couples got REALLY creative in their search. For others, I’m pretty sure the kid will change their name at some point…

So here are the wildest celebrity baby names:

1. RZA

Child of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

2. Cal-El

Child of Nicolas Cage and Alice Kim

3. Elsie Otter

Child of Jacob Pechenik and Zooey Deschanel

4. Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah Belle

Children of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore

5. Maddox and Shiloh

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Pitt’s children

6. Moroccan and Monroe

Children of Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey

7. Radix

Child of Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden

8. Daisy Dove

Child of Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry

9. Sylvester Apollo

Child of Emily Ratajkowski

10.Apple

Child of Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow

11. Exa Dark Siderael

Child of Elon Musk and Grimes

12. X Æ A-12

Child of Elon Musk and Grimes

13.Blue Ivy

Child of Jay Z and Beyoncé

14.Phoenix

Child of Paris Hilton and Carter Reum

