I bet none of the following names would be legal in Germany…
People keep giving their children names you wouldn’t believe your ears. In Germany, some of these are banned and are out of the question. But in Hollywood, of course, things are quite different. Maybe it’s some kind of trend, or maybe celebrity parents-to-be need to outdo each other: but when it comes to celebrity babies, one name is more outlandish than the other. A few couples got REALLY creative in their search. For others, I’m pretty sure the kid will change their name at some point…
So here are the wildest celebrity baby names:
1. RZA
Child of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky
2. Cal-El
Child of Nicolas Cage and Alice Kim
3. Elsie Otter
Child of Jacob Pechenik and Zooey Deschanel
4. Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah Belle
Children of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore
5. Maddox and Shiloh
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Pitt’s children
6. Moroccan and Monroe
Children of Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey
7. Radix
Child of Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden
8. Daisy Dove
Child of Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry
9. Sylvester Apollo
Child of Emily Ratajkowski
10.Apple
Child of Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow
11. Exa Dark Siderael
Child of Elon Musk and Grimes
12. X Æ A-12
Child of Elon Musk and Grimes
13.Blue Ivy
Child of Jay Z and Beyoncé
14.Phoenix
Child of Paris Hilton and Carter Reum
