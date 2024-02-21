Home page World

From: Michelle Anskeit

In fact, as a typical woman in a movie, it's completely normal for you to put on makeup before you go to bed so that you can wake up freshly styled.

Regardless of whether Disney+, Amazon Prime Video or Netflix: There are those moments on every streaming service (and also on TV) that leave your mouth hanging open.

And no, unfortunately not because of any great ones Plot twists in your favorite series and films. Quite the opposite. Today we're talking about the clichés you can see coming from miles away.

A couple wakes up and is perfectly styled? The miracle cure for the zombie apocalypse will be found in the USA again? We wanted to know more and asked the BuzzFeed Germany community on Facebook:

We have collected a few of the funniest and unfortunately true answers:

1. “In almost every German crime story, suspects are not properly instructed by the police.”

“You don’t have to incriminate yourself by making a statement, even to the police.”

-Marc W.

2. “Almost every doctor series. There is the hero who covers all disciplines from premature babies to brain surgery.”

“The nursing staff smile gently, hold hands and have a lot of time. When a seriously injured/sick person comes through the door, there always happens to be a competent doctor in the entrance hall and the CT is always free.

There are no cleaning staff – but the nursing staff never cleans either. Nevertheless, everything is always clean.”

-Kathrin C.

A good example of this is sometimes “Grey's Anatomy“. This even goes so far that we have a whole list in the editorial team 24 moments in which “Grey's Anatomy” completely removed itself from reality.

3. “Any crime story in which the autopsy and any DNA analysis is completed after two hours.”

“In the laboratory, a working day is really super fast. Two days is more realistic.”

-Hildegard S.

4. “Car doors serve as protection from bullets.”

-Dominic H.

5. “A couple in love wakes up and the woman looks perfectly coiffed and made up.”

“They both tongue-snog three seconds after waking up and whisper sweet nothings to each other nose to nose… Boy, no.”

-Marie A.

6. “Smartphones that never need to be charged.”

-Tobi W.

7. “In 'How I Met Your Mother,' all five of them can go to a bar together at any time of the day or night. Nobody has to work there?!”

-Saskia S.

Typical logic in one sitcom. Despite some truly unrealistic portrayals, “How I Met Your Mother” belongs alongside “Friends” and “Scrubs – The Beginners“but still to them Sitcoms that handled some very real and serious topics well.

8. “That basically every extraterrestrial being lands in the United States.”

“Basically, in films it is the case that every cure, every solution to save the world and every world saver comes from this country.”

-Hulg G.

9. “There are a lot of things that are illogical in movies. Most of the time I look past it and smile. But there’s ONE thing I’m going to talk about: bandages OVER the clothes!”

-Alexandra E.

10. “The bad guys shoot as hard as they can and never hit. The hero shoots once. Direct hit.”

-Caisah MP

11. “Any movie in which a child is born. They all suddenly have contractions.”

-Nadine M.

If you want it more realistic: In this one In the post, 21 mothers describe what giving birth really feels like.

12. “Fire underwater in Spongebob.”

-Michelle N.

13. “In various series everyone always runs around the apartment in jeans and boots! Nobody ever wears slippers.”

-Mike N.

14. “Resuscitation attempts last five seconds and then the person is pronounced dead.”

-Dominic H.

