Sobyanin said that 10 UAVs were shot down on approach to Moscow

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported that unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were destroyed on approach to the capital and in the Moscow region. He wrote about this on his Telegram channel.

Six drones shot down in Ramenskoye urban district

Sobyanin reported that air defense forces shot down six drones over the Ramenskoye urban district. While repelling the drone attack, a multi-story building in the Moscow region city of Ramenskoye caught fire.

Before this, the capital’s mayor reported the destruction of three more unmanned aerial vehicles in the Ramenskoye urban district. Earlier, air defense forces shot down two UAVs there.

Emergency services are working to repel an attack in the city of Ramenskoye, a fire broke out on the 11th-12th floors of a residential building Sergei Sobyanin mayor of moscow

In turn, Moscow Region Governor Andrei Vorobyov reported that a nine-year-old child was killed in a drone attack in the city of Ramenskoye. He emphasized that an ambulance and intensive care units were on duty at the house.

According to Vorobyov, another drone damaged an apartment on the ninth floor, injuring one person. Local residents were evacuated and placed in temporary accommodation centers at the Vorovsky House of Culture and at a school.

Drones flying towards Moscow shot down near Podolsk

Four drones flying to Moscow were shot down near Podolsk. Sobyanin stressed that there were no casualties or damage at the site of the debris fall, and emergency services were working.

14 drones were shot down in the Moscow region

In addition, two drones were shot down in Domodedovo. The Moscow mayor also reported that air defense systems shot down a drone in the urban district of Lyubertsy. No one was hurt in the incident. One drone was destroyed in the urban district of Kolomna.

Flights have been delayed at Moscow’s Vnukovo, Sheremetyevo and Domodedovo airports, according to the online board. The aftermath of debris from the downed aircraft is being cleared in the area of ​​Zhukovsky airport.

Drones have also attempted to attack other regions of Russia

Air defense systems destroyed 59 drones in the skies over Bryansk Oblast, the region’s governor, Alexander Bogomaz, reported. There is no information about casualties or damage. According to the governor, emergency services are working at the drone crash sites.

Ukraine also attempted to launch a massive attack on the Kursk region using drones, said the head of the region, Alexey Smirnov. “All night long, our air defense fighters repelled a massive enemy attack,” he noted. Smirnov reminded that it is forbidden to approach or touch the wreckage of unmanned aerial vehicles. If wreckage is found, call 112.