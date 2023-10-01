Home page World

From: Nadia Goldhammer

Split

Same fun every time. Not.

Everyone with a uterus knows them: periods and their henchmen called PMS & Co. You probably have at least 35 of these too 35 bloody thoughts that haunt you every month during your period.

But no worry. If you’re feeling shitty right now, check out these memes and reels and have at least a little reason to laugh before you start crying again:

1. One week before your period, always:

2. When you have cramps of horror but are still a queen:

3. When you come into the office in the morning and your colleague says “hello” to you:

4. And if your other colleague took over your task out of kindness:

5. Maybe a warning like this wouldn’t be a bad thing:

6. I, at least once during my period like this:

7. When the snacks are all you’re craving:

8. For those who don’t know what cramps mean:

9. And here is the summary again:

10. At least there is now the right song for it:

11. But then everything will be better… maybe…

12. You should think carefully about what you say:

13. This is how every discussion goes:

14. Just remember the ending:

