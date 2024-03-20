Within the “Ramadan in Dubai” campaign 1445 AH, which was launched under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, with the aim of uniting the efforts of the government and private sectors in celebrating the month of Ramadan in Dubai, and with the aim of highlighting the festive aspects that… The emirate is decorated with it to celebrate the beginning of the holy month. The Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai, in cooperation with the Dubai Community Development Authority, Dubai Malls Management, and some government agencies, organizes a number of religious lectures in the mosques of the Emirate of Dubai.

Dr. Muhammad Suhail Al Muhairi, Director of the Religious Services Department and Head of the Islamic Cultural Events Team, said as part of the Ramadan campaign in Dubai, the Islamic Cultural Events Team carried out (48) religious lectures in several mosques in the emirate during the first week of the holy month, benefiting approximately (14,000) worshipers. Al Muhairi pointed out that the department is keen to exploit the month of Ramadan to spread Sharia and religious sciences in society, by presenting and giving religious and Sharia lectures in various languages, with the aim of educating and developing religious awareness in society, pointing out that the titles of those lectures included several topics, including welcoming the month of Ramadan, and the reasons that bring about it. For the love of God, and issues regarding the rulings on fasting and praying, the month of repentance and forgiveness, the incident of the Ifk, lessons and lessons, they used to sleep for a little while at night, commandments for those who realized Ramadan, the rulings on fasting and its virtues, good deeds in Ramadan, warning against the punishment of injustice, O seeker of goodness, accept, so be upright. As I was commanded, so be proactive in good deeds. Ramadan has come to you, and the virtue of advice. The women’s lectures also included topics entitled, The sessions of the Prophet, may God bless him and grant him peace, and how much he loved him, in the Great Mosque of Mirdif.

Al Muhairi added that all lectures are presented in several languages, including Arabic, English, Urdu, Turkish, Portuguese, French, and Russian. The lectures are held after Tarawih prayers in all mosques of the event within the Ramadan campaign in Dubai and in the Dubai Expo City Mosque, and continue until the end of the holy month of Ramadan.