Even in small doses, the chemical can weaken your immune system. You may be constantly exposed to it in your own home.

Most Europeans are exposed to the chemical bisphenol A (BPA) in quantities that are harmful to their health. The European Environment Agency announced this on Thursday (September 14th) and referred to new research data.

According to the Environment Agency, even in small doses the chemical can weaken the immune system. Infertility and allergic skin reactions can also occur. Nevertheless, there is no warning about the chemical on the packaging of affected products.

83 percent of participants in Germany were exposed to elevated levels of BPA

BPA levels above the limit were measured in the urine of 2,756 participants in an EU study. According to the information, the proportion was between 71 and 100 percent, depending on the country. In Germany it was 83 percent of the participants.

In three of the eleven countries examined, all participants were probably exposed to amounts of BPA above the limit that is considered safe. These are France, Portugal and Luxembourg.

From food packaging to drinking water pipes

Bisphenol A is found in countless things in your household. As opposed to products that are harmful to health, for example contaminated with metal itemsthey continue to be sold despite the toxic substance.

Cans and lunch boxes can also contain bisphenol. © IMAGO / imagebroker / Shotshop / Collage BuzzFeed News Germany

We’ll show you where the chemical can be everywhere:

Plastic bottles (but NOT PET bottles)

Canned food

Recyclable plastic tableware and storage boxes (although Tupperware says the company is BPA-free)

Kettle

Outdoor drinking bottles

Bill

Parking tickets

Mason jar lids

Cell phones

Composite fillings for teeth

Paint and varnishes

PVC floors

Cable

Drinking water pipes

