Its cat protagonist has left us with adorable moments.

Kitten lovers have been enjoying the fantastic Stray for a few days, one of the great surprises that 2022 leaves us, as this peculiar cyberpunk adventure recreates with great realism the movements and actions of felines. So believable is the “performance” of the cat that it even recreates in some way the cat’s instinct that allows these animals to avoid danger, sometimes in an almost miraculous way.

As we told you in our Stray review, “it is a game with a unique personality. Captivating and endearing”, which conquers you with its story and above all, with its feline protagonist. At times it is so adorable that you want to caress it; and it is even more so when you see all these details that we show you below, and that denote the care with which it has been designed this adventure.

Lots of Stray mods are also emergingA game that has enjoyed good reviews and a sales success. In addition, with its premiere other curious details about the development of this game have come to light, such as the fact that the protagonist of Stray is based on a stray cat. With the support of players, there are also numerous mods emerging that transform the gameplay experience… sometimes in ridiculous ways, with some Stray mods being insane.

