Moscow plans to build 14 sports complexes with a total area of ​​91.5 thousand square meters. m within the framework of integrated territorial development projects (KRT). About this on Wednesday, August 9, reported Deputy Mayor of the capital for economic policy and property and land relations Vladimir Yefimov.

According to him, sports complexes will be built on the site of former industrial zones and abandoned sites. In particular, health-improving complexes with swimming pools and sports and recreation complexes, a rock-climbing center will be built. NSN.

The facilities will be built in the Southern, Western, Northern, Northeastern, Southwestern and Southeastern urban districts. Six sports complexes will appear in the north of the capital, three of them will be erected on the site of the former Avtomotornaya industrial zone. In addition, sports complexes will be built in Western and Eastern Degunino and Koptevo, the website specifies. kp.ru.

Four sports complexes with an area of ​​almost 27.3 thousand square meters. m, two of which will be with swimming pools, will appear in Babushkinsky, Severny, Ostankinsky and Yaroslavl districts, writes RT.

Currently, 188 KRT projects with a total area of ​​about 2.45 thousand hectares are at different stages of implementation in the capital, the city news agency reports. “Moscow”.

On August 3, it became known that two inefficiently used sites on Milashenkov Street were being reorganized in the capital. About 132 thousand square meters will be built there. m of real estate. In addition, within the framework of the KRT project, it will be possible to create about 2.2 thousand jobs, notes “Moscow 24”.

At the end of July, Vladimir Yefimov said that 19 MRT projects had been approved in Moscow in six months. Implementation of 12 sections will be carried out by city operators. Over 76,000 new jobs to be created in the capital following the results of the CRT