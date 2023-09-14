Home page World

“I just had a heart attack during a root canal because the patient’s cell phone was beeping at full volume.”

Unless your cell phone has failed you miserably, you have certainly noticed the warning day of 2023. In fact, I personally found it a little less spectacular this year. Maybe because I last time was so shocked that Warning Day 2022 actually worked.

Nevertheless, many people and I almost fell on our faces in the tram because we were so frightened because the warning came even a minute too EARLY. In Germany, people are used to being punctual (except at Deutsche Bahn), but the fact that the test alarm went off at 10:59 a.m. instead of 11:00 a.m. was very… strange.

Of course, x – formerly Twitter – was really excited again, so here are 13 funny reactions to Warning Day 2023:

1. Did you even notice that the test alarm came a minute too early?

2. Some poor souls do:

3. I certainly hope that 10:59 a.m. wasn’t the moment when someone out there had to take the next exit:

4. Someone should say again that Germany’s digitalization is somehow lagging behind!

5. Nevermind:

6. Me too:

7. Well, I know that the alarm MUST be loud, but…

8. In any case, your alarm clock can’t help:

9. Oh and what’s also on today’s topic: Two alleged “alien” corpses were presented in Mexico!

10. If you were so scared that you immediately became a mummy, then grab your best dinosaur friend again for Warning Day 2024:

11. Or leave your phone at home and watch everyone else’s reactions:

12. I think we’re all just not up to speed in this one minute:

13. But hopefully at least you weren’t that patient:

14. Overall, Warning Day 2023 feels like a complete success:

Bonus: This tweet from the German Association of the Deaf from 2020:

