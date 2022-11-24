Guadalajara, Jalisco.- With a investment of 4 thousand 500 million pesoswere built 17 treatment plants of sewage water for him Sanitation of the Santiago Riverthe most polluted river in the country.

During the results report, the experts highlighted the work carried out for the strategy “Let’s revive the Santiago River” of the government of the state of Jalisco.

“What we have advanced these four years we have gone from around 61 percent sanitation coverage to 75 percent,” said René Caro Gómez, general strategic coordinator of territory management.

However, an investment of 3 thousand 350 million pesos is expected to continue with the planning: “But there is still work to be done and it is the actions that are marked as pending both the San Gaspar collector and the Rio Blanco treatment plant”, he added.

“In terms of political will, the state government has been very clear from day one and unfortunately we have not found it at other levels of government, particularly in the federation,” he added.

In addition, he added that this plan seeks to be long-term, since there were already Treatment plants but they have been abandoned due to high maintenance costs, a budget that is absorbed by the municipalities.

We recommend you read

The pollution in the santiago riverwhich comes from Chapala lakeis a shared responsibility between the industrial corridor of Ocotlan Y The jumpwith 50 percent of industry downloads.

Also the residues of the agricultural sector in its chemicals and above all that only 60 percent of the urban waste of the Metropolitan Area of ​​Guadalajara was treated in treatment plants.

Regarding kidney diseases, they carried out the Recovery of the Special Intervention Zone program.