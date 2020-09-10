Over the previous 24 hours, 14 folks with confirmed coronavirus have died in Moscow. This was introduced on Wednesday, September 9, within the capital’s operational headquarters for management and monitoring of the state of affairs with the unfold of an infection.

Thus, the overall variety of deaths within the capital reached 4,947 folks.

Based on the newest information, in Russia, a complete of 1,041,007 instances of COVID-19 have been recognized because the starting of the epidemic.

On September 9, vaccination of the primary Muscovites started as a part of a research of a vaccine in opposition to coronavirus.

Based on the deputy mayor of the capital, Anastasia Rakova, the variety of those that want is rising every day. Greater than 35 thousand Muscovites have already utilized.

Vaccination takes place in two levels. On the first stage, the primary part of the drug is run to the volunteers, and after 21 days – the second. The elements differ within the lively substances included of their composition to boost the physique’s immune defenses. Vaccinations are free.

On the identical day, Russian Well being Minister Mikhail Murashko introduced the beginning of the third section of trials of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine. On the identical time, on the eve, he famous that mass deliveries of vaccines in opposition to the brand new coronavirus an infection to Russian areas are deliberate to start in November-December. On the identical day, the Sputnik V vaccine was launched into civilian circulation.

The world’s first coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik V, was registered on August 11. Russian President Vladimir Putin assured that the coronavirus vaccine, developed by specialists from the Gamaleya Middle, was registered in accordance with Russian legal guidelines and world follow.

