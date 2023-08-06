At least 14 people have died as a result of heavy rains in northeastern China’s Jilin province, state media reported Sunday, in the midst of weather-related disasters in the country.

China has been witnessing heavy rains for weeks, and Beijing announced on Friday that natural disasters resulted in 147 dead and missing people in July.

On Sunday, state television “CCTV”, quoting local authorities, reported that 14 more people were killed and one person was missing, as a result of heavy rains in the city of Shulan in northeastern China.

China’s state news agency Xinhua reported that the torrential rains had “practically stopped” in the region, some 19,000 people had been evacuated and 21 “temporary shelter facilities” had been set up.

The rains that accompanied Typhoon Doxuri, which struck mainland China at the beginning of the week, before turning north and downgrading it to a storm, are the heaviest in China since data records began 140 years ago.

And the storm’s remnants are being cleaned up, which destroyed infrastructure and surrounded entire neighborhoods with floods.