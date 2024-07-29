Home page World

A cloud of smoke is visible from afar and the company fire brigade is on duty. The company stresses that there was never any danger to the public.

Ludwigshafen – According to the company, 14 employees were slightly injured in an explosion and subsequent fire at the main plant of the chemical company BASF in Ludwigshafen. They are in the plant’s emergency room as a precaution, said a company spokeswoman in the second largest city in Rhineland-Palatinate. The fire has since been extinguished by the plant’s fire brigade.

Environmental measuring vehicles were on the move inside and outside the site. They were able to detect slightly elevated levels of hydrocarbons within the area and in parts adjacent to the plant. “There was no danger to the population at any time,” the company said. The explosion occurred in the southern part of the plant of the world’s largest chemical company. dpa