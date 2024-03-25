Home page World

From: Nadia Goldhammer

Press Split

Traveling around with my Pokémon partner? YES!

If you you are not a fan of the anime genre and you prefer realistic settings, then I can tell you: you have the wrong ones Animeseries, because there is a wide variety of content, characters and worlds in which the stories take place.

Sure, many of them come from the imagination of various mangakas and are quite spacey in the truest sense of the word. But hey, have you like Redditor Just_merve Have you ever asked what it would be like to live in one of the anime worlds and above all: Which anime world would you choose?? Maybe one of the following answers:

1. “Definitely 'Pokémon', my partner would be Flegmon.”

-Anonymous

2. “In Princess Mononoke, I would like to be a resident of the Emishi tribe. Far from evil!”

-u/jetelklee

3. “I don't know if this counts, but I would love to own a Death Note.”

-u/mole

4. “'Land of Leadale', I don't like the anime that much, but I think the world would be awesome.”

-u/SvenHatesMyName

5. “'Avatar – Lord of the Elements' Tame something, cool.”

-Anonymous

(Okay, “Avatar” is not an anime. We know that, but the series simply deserves a place on every list in the world! And being able to tame elements? Yes, please!!!)

6. “'Kiki's Little Delivery Service' and/or 'My Neighbor Totoro'. Beautiful, harmless worlds, with well-disposed people and a touch of friendly magic.”

-u/angryfluttershy

7. “Definitely 'Digimon', although I'm unsure which one I'd like as a partner (if I even had a choice).”

-Anonymous

8. “'Golden Boy'! I always thought it was really cool how he rode his mountain bike through Japan and worked everywhere.”

-u/Yoshimura30

9. “'Saber Rider and the Star Sheriffs' and then I'll get a robot horse like that too!”

-u/yrgs

10. “'Dragon Ball' no matter how many times I die at the hands of some madman who wants to destroy the earth. Son Goku always brings me back. Besides, I could try to get the Dragon Balls and thereby wish myself to be immortal.”

u/TomatilloNew8205

11. “'Gintama' would be nice.”

-Anonymous

12. “'Hunter x Hunter' because even 'normal people' can learn Nen, for example.”

-u/Jiraya42

13. “,Dr. Stone'. But with the same knowledge as Senku.”

-u/BlueBag

14. “'Jojo's Bizarre Adventure,' and I'd like to have my own booth.”

-u/BlueLion0512

Answers have been condensed and/or edited for clarity.

And if you don't just dream of anime worlds but want to be a part of them, then you probably know these 25 moments when you go to an anime convention in cosplay.

Subscribe to our channels and check out other content: The best of BuzzFeed Germany is now available too Whatsapp and Telegram.