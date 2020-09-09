14 folks, together with firefighters, had been injured and burned and poisoned with carbon monoxide whereas preventing a serious wildfire in central California, reviews AP.

The situation of one of many victims is assessed as essential.

The Nationwide Guard beforehand introduced the rescue of greater than 150 folks from the hazard zone within the Sierra Nationwide Park. Further helicopters had been despatched there to take folks out.

In keeping with the authorities, the whole space of ​​wildfires in 2020 in California elevated to 930.7 thousand hectares. This determine turned a report within the historical past of the state.