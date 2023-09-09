Home page World

From: Johannes Welte

There was a violent norovirus outbreak at a mountain hut in the Tannheimer Valley in Tyrol. 14 guests had to be brought to the valley. An unusual means of transport was also used for this purpose.

Tannheim – The mountains of the Tannheimer Valley in Austria near the border from Tyrol to the Bavarian Allgäu are an area popular with alpinists. Picturesque peaks, lakes and waterfalls entice you on unforgettable tours.

However, the 14 overnight guests will not soon forget the night in a mountain hut south of Tannheim: At the beginning of the week they suffered from severe diarrhea – a norovirus outbreak. “One of our guests brought this from a neighboring hut,” said an employee of the hut to our editorial team on Friday. Some guests would have quickly vomited.

Guests suffered from vomiting diarrhea at a hut in Austria

Laboratory tests confirmed loud Allgäu newspaper on Wednesday suspected that it was norovirus. The situation was so dramatic that the guests had to be brought down to the valley using a material cable car that was also approved for passenger transport. The mountain rescue team brought three seriously affected guests safely to the valley.

After a norovirus outbreak, 14 people had to be evacuated from a hut in the Tannheim Mountains. © IMAGO/xSimonDannhauerx

The hut was temporarily closed by the state of Tyrol. For example, the laundry there had to be specially disinfected, an authority spokesman told the newspaper. Currently “no other businesses” around the hut are affected. The hut was allowed to reopen for daytime operations on Thursday, it was said locally, and again for overnight operations on Saturday.

Infection unpleasant but harmless for healthy people

A norovirus infection can be loud deutsche-familienversicherung.de symptoms appear early after six hours. For otherwise healthy people, the disease usually progresses without complications. The gastrointestinal infection lasts between one and three days, but usually presents with very severe symptoms.

Vomiting (including gushing vomiting) and diarrhea are typical. However, a norovirus infection can be life-threatening for infants, small children, the elderly or weakened people. In June, a wave of norovirus infections in mountain huts in the neighboring Bavarian Allgäu caused a major alarm. An incident also recently occurred in a mountain hut in Italy. A visit to a mountain hut and dairy in Coredo has unexpected consequences for a two-year-old girl. It has been in a hospital in Padua, Italy, since mid-July. Apparently the cause was a piece of cheese.