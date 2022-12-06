Tuesday, December 6, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

14 people die in a river during communal baptism due to rising

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 6, 2022
in World
0


close

South Africa

The authorities have recovered the bodies.

The authorities have recovered the bodies.

According to EMS, 33 people participated in the ceremony and 15 were dragged away.

At least 14 people drowned this Saturday in the metropolitan area of ​​the city of Johannesburg, in northeastern South Africa, when they were swept away by the current of the Jukskei river while celebrating a baptism, reported the emergency services.

See also  "The Last Chance" .. Cairo hosts the constitutional base talks for the Libyan elections

(Read also: Sudan: Civilians and military sign agreement to solve political crisis)

“From 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. we have managed to recover 12 bodies. If we take those 12 and add them to the two that we already recovered yesterday, they add up to a total of fourteen,” the spokesman for the Medical Services of City Emergency EMS, Robert Mulaudzi.

“There are some areas that we still have to explore, which will perhaps add (deaths) to the fourteen that we have (…) We will continue tomorrow,” said Mulaudzi.

According to EMS, 33 people participated in the ceremony and 15 are believed to have been swept away when a storm raged causing a flood of the stream.

So far, the response team – made up of police officers and EMS members – rescued one person alive who is receiving medical treatment.

“Perhaps the message to our residents is to be cautious when performing these kinds of rituals to make sure…that safety measures are in place so that we can prevent incidents like this,” the spokesperson said.

See also  They confirm that the body found in Traspinedo is that of the woman who has disappeared since January 12

EFE

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#people #die #river #communal #baptism #due #rising

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Middle East | Al Jazeera is taking the case of the journalist shot in the West Bank to the International Criminal Court

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result