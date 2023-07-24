The Civil Guard has identified 14 people between the ages of 23 and 70 for a violation of the Natural Heritage and Biodiversity Law, by collecting snails and trying to sell them for human consumption irregularly.

The operation was carried out at the beginning of July, although it was announced this Monday, when a Civil Guard patrol together with another from the Guadassuar Local Police intercepted and identified 14 people carrying 23 mesh sacks full of garden snails (cornu aspersum) and that these people were trying to sell in various places for later human consumption.

After verifying by the specialized patrol of SEPRONA that they had been sold to some restaurant establishments in the Camp de Morvedre region and the illegality of their origin, they were seized. In total, 247 kilograms of snails were seized, with an approximate value of 3,500 euros, as reported by the Civil Guard through a statement.

All those identified, of Moroccan nationality, were accused of a violation of Law 42/2007 on Natural Heritage and Biodiversity, by collecting snails and trying to sell them for human consumption in an irregular manner.

The Civil Guard warns that the consumption of snails collected or raised outside the legal channels and in authorized establishments can cause various diseases such as: schistosomiasis, fascioliasis, eosinophilic meningitis (cerebral angiostrongyliasis) and abdominal angiostrongyliasis, without counting, if these molluscs have had any contact in their wild life with any phytosanitary product.

Not all snails are edible, so you should avoid eating snails in the wild, so if you are not sure of their origin, species or handling, you should always avoid eating them.

However, special care is important with pregnant women and children, the snails must be cooked and washed very well before consuming them, as well as being sure, always of their origin.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Rural Development, Climate Emergency and Ecological Transition, competent for its sanction, was informed of these facts. The actions were carried out by components of the Ontinyent SEPRONA Patrol, the Carlet Main Post and the Guadassuar Local Police.