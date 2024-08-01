California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Wednesday an operation to dismantle a prostitution ring operating during Comic-Con, the popular comic book fair held in the border city of San Diego, which attracts some 100,000 people each year. In three days of the fair, between July 25 and 27, 14 people seeking to have sex were arrested and ten victims of trafficking were rescued, including a 16-year-old girl.

“Unfortunately, trafficking organizations try to capitalize on large events like Comic-Con to exploit their victims for profit,” Bonta said. The prosecutor said the arrests, made with the help of a special task force operating in San Diego, send a “clear message” to those willing to pay for sex. “This criminal conduct will not be tolerated.” The Democratic politician indicatedwho is emerging as one of the candidates to replace Gavin Newsom as governor.

San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl confirmed at a press conference that nine alleged trafficking victims of legal age and “a girl of only 16 years old” were rescued during the operation. “When people use these types of events to prey on minors, we can say that we, along with our partners, will find them and bring them to the authorities so they face the full weight of the law,” said Christopher Davis, who leads the San Diego special team against trafficking.

According to authorities, the operation, which involved between 30 and 50 people, aimed to find people who were willing to pay for sex and arrest those who exploited these women. Police officers posed as clients to identify the people who forced the victims into prostitution. At the same time, they posted advertisements offering sexual services to identify potential clients. This helped them make the 14 arrests. The detained people have been charged with non-serious crimes in local courts.

Comic-Con 2024 was held under strict security measures. Before the start of the convention, the San Diego Police Department had announced the use of an aerial surveillance system that included the use of several drones to follow the large groups of tourists and visitors who came to the city center. In addition to drones, officers use trailers equipped with powerful cameras for this type of event, which facilitate the identification of suspects.