The National Police have arrested thirteen men and one woman in Gran Canaria, aged between 19 and 45 years, as alleged perpetrators of crimes favoring illegal immigration. In addition, six of them are accused of an alleged crime of reckless homicide and that of belonging to a criminal organization to three other arrested. All of them were identified by the migrants who moved aboard the boats as the organizers of the trips and in charge of governing the boats that recently arrived on the shores of Gran Canaria.

A total of 237 people traveled in the same, 26 of whom were minors, without any type of security measure, life jackets, food or drink. Three people died during the journey due to the very poor conditions of the trip. One of them was a 9-year-old minor who was traveling with his mother and twin sister, and whose body was thrown overboard in the open sea. The mother, once rescued, tried to kill herself by jumping into the sea, for which she had to be transferred upon arrival to a hospital on the island in shock.

The aforementioned vessels arrived between December 21 and January 20 to the coasts of Gran Canaria. After being treated by members of the Red Cross and verifying that most of them were in good health, they were transferred to an area designated for identification.

Three deceased due to travel conditions



In all cases, the migrants stated upon arrival that they had paid between 2,000 and 2,500 euros per traveler and that they had to bring their own food and drink to survive during the journey. In addition, they expressed the complete absence of security measures, life jackets, food or drink on the boats.

The agents of the National Police then began an investigation that allowed to fully identify fourteen of the members of the boats, as the organizers of the trips and those in charge of governing the boats. The police investigations culminated in the arrest of all of them as alleged perpetrators of crimes favoring illegal immigration and, in addition, in the case of six of them reckless homicide and belonging to a criminal organization in another three.

After investigating the corresponding police reports, all the detainees were placed at the disposal of the competent judicial authorities, who ordered thirteen of them to be imprisoned.