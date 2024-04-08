Home page World

Michelle Anskeit

How do you tell those around you that they are getting on your last nerve? With friendly aggression on laminated paper, of course.

There are always valid reasons why the house blessing in your neighborhood is going wrong. Sometimes it's because old Bernd lets his dog go everywhere or because nasty Gertrude has stolen your plants again. You probably already have several yourself Experienced incidents in your neighborhood that made you want to move away immediately.

But hey, before you really question this move, you might as well talk to the troublemakers first. Or you can do it in typical German style and simply write them a passive-aggressive note that probably says it all for you:

1. Of course, the most effective are the pieces of paper with a matching smiling smiley that says: I will kill you 🙂

2. Capitalized and bolded words are particularly well received:

3. If all your methods and tips don't work, you just have to do it yourself:

4. Sometimes you just have to explain the situation to those around you:

5. Or specify your request a little:

6. In many cases, a wink in the right direction helps:

7. By the way, the passive-aggressive mood doesn't just have to come from local residents! Supermarkets are also happy to be there:

8. And they are also happy to give you professional advice and practical tips on how to make your life (and theirs) easier:

9. Sometimes they point out behavior you never wanted to know about:

10. And speaking of saliva and other body secretions…

11. …we wish you good luck on your next attempt:

12. Remember the passive-aggressive smiley? The passive-aggressive heart is next level!

13. And the final boss: The passive-aggressive example!

14. Oh wait, no, that's the final boss: The passive-aggressive nest sentence.

