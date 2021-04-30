Presence or virtuality. Bimodality or managed face-to-face. The governments of the Nation, Province and City debated, in terms of political confrontation, the restrictions linked to education in the context of this second wave of coronavirus infections that has the health system, public and private, in check. And although in the Buenos Aires area the schools are open -the government filed an injunction and a ruling from the Supreme Cost of Justice is still pending-, in these hours the focus is again on the future of staying in the classrooms.

Meanwhile, families are going through a climate of uncertainty, which becomes even more complex for those who live today in the large Buenos Aires settlements. in villas and poor neighborhoods.

Under what conditions do they access online education? Do you have devices and internet? How much or how did they study during 2020? The social organization “We are barrios de pie” -together with the Universidad Popular Barrios de Pie- carried out a survey in the poor neighborhoods of the City. Out of 1,006 cases, they identified that 14.6% of those surveyed do not have access to the internet and 36.4% have access with mobile data. While 58.8% share a device among all household members. 13.3% do not have devices (neither phones, nor tablets, nor computers). And as with care tasks in general, 51.6% of school-age boys and girls were accompanied by their mothers when performing the tasks.

The survey was larger, and included hundreds of poor neighborhoods across the country.

First days of class at the Retreat Village 31 Educational Center. 14% of the boys from popular neighborhoods of the City do not have access to the internet for virtual classes. Photo: Emmanuel Fernández

Walter Domínguez is the coordinator of Somos Barrios de Pie and a neighbor of Retiro. She understands that families, and especially women, took on a role that should have been occupied by the State: “The Ministry of Education did not assume the leading role that the situation required. Of course, we were all surprised by the pandemic, but after a year , the digital and knowledge divide continues to widen “He stressed, and said that the computers of the Sarmiento Plan “came to the neighborhoods in a trickle.”

In 92.1% of the surveyed households there was a population of school age. 48% revealed that they “studied less” than before isolation. 54.2% kept in contact with the school through WhatsApp. And social networks were used more than educational platforms: 8.9% against 8.4%. Is that many boys and girls used Facebook to receive homework or share videos and comments with your teachers and teachers.

Despite the drawbacks, respondents rated at least the frequency with which they received homework from schools: 37.4% did it at least 2 to 3 times a week, and 34.9% received it every day. And almost 60% of the cases surveyed would “need outside help to do homework. “

In this context, how does the dichotomy “face-to-face yes, face-to-face no” affect? Domínguez clarifies: “The City’s gaze on presence is set on private schools. In public schools the conditions are not given for boys and girls to be in the classrooms. And on the other hand, there is talk of presence as If the boys went every day, all day, that may be the case in the private ones, but not in the public ones. There are kids who have 4 hours of classes per week. Neither presence nor virtuality, neither one thing nor the other. And so the gap continues to widen. “

Soledad Acuña’s ministry told Clarion that today 75% of the establishments are with ability to teach every day, at least in a simple day; and that the presence is between 85 and 90%. “Last year we delivered 31 thousand computers and we enable schools to borrow computers from technology cabinets. In addition, two million booklets were delivered. The MiEscuela digital platform was adapted for tablets and cell phones. And thanks to an agreement with telephone companies, we achieve that the platform does not consume mobile data “, detailed official sources.

Regarding the lack of connectivity in poor neighborhoods, they explained: “We proposed during August of last year that schools in vulnerable neighborhoods remain open so that teachers and students could work and study, because all have high speed internet connection “.

In parallel, the Ombudsman’s Office of the City and the Social Debt Observatory of the Argentine Catholic University (UCA) conducted a study on the social effects of the pandemic in Buenos Aires. Among other focuses -quality of life in households, health deficits, indebtedness and financial inclusion- they addressed the situation of connectivity in poor households. According to the data prepared, 12% of households in the City do not have computers; while 8.6% lack internet services.

“Although the deficits are small compared to the rest of the country (40.4% do not have computers and 28.5% do not have internet) in both indicators they are marked inequalities among residents of villas and neighborhoods in the South, and the rest of the City, “they explain.

Almost half (43.8%) of the 12% of neighbors who do not have computers live in villas; and 27.3%, in neighborhoods in the South zone. While more than half (45.9%) of 8.6% of those who do not have internet, live in villas; and 28.8%, in the South of the City. These inequalities They are also clearly seen in those homes where adults are vulnerable workers and where the educational level of the head of the household is low.

Alejandro Amor, Ombudsman of the City, told Clarion that from the public services monitor of the Ombudsman’s Office they also detected “that the services are more expensive than in the rest of the City, because the companies do not provide them in the same way and the neighbors also use prepaid cellular data, which are also more expensive. All these neighbors are far from the possibility of optimal and quality access to technology “.

In these months, Amor participated in meetings with the Buenos Aires government and the ENACOM (National Communications Agency) to “advance in the accessibility process because this gap is deepening and is an insurmountable obstacle for families, because boys and girls do not they can study but adults can’t do paperwork either, for example. Villa 20 de Lugano and Playón Chacarita are surrounded by infrastructure of internet lines, it is necessary to take advantage of these conditions to improve the lives of these neighbors “.

In the City there are 705 free wifi spots, located in parks and squares, subways, museums, community centers, hospitals and Cesacs, Metrobus and libraries. In August, information and communication technology services were declared public and essential services.

.Based on this action, ENACOM was assigned a budget of 1,000 million pesos for the installation, development and improvement of infrastructure networks for the provision of the fixed service of broadband internet access in poor neighborhoods and settlements registered in the National Registry of Popular Neighborhoods in the Process of Urban Integration (RENABAP). A part would be destined to those of the City.

